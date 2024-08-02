Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United forward Jacob Wakeling has joined League Two side Gillingham on a season-long loan.

The 22 year-old was signed from Swindon Town last summer as Posh expected Jonson Clarke-Harris to leave the club, but the double Golden Boot winner stayed for the whole season before joining League One rivals Rotherham United this summer. Injury also restricted Wakeling’s ability to make an impact as did the form of Ricky-Jade Jones and Malik Mothersille.

Wakeling has enjoyed a strong start to the summer, albeit against modest opposition, with two-goal games against Spalding United and Stamford AFC.

Wakeling has yet to start a competitive game for Posh. He made eight substitute appearances last season, but was cup-tied from all EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup ties having played for Swindon in the competitions before joining Posh.

Posh striker Jacob Wakeling. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “This is a really good move for Jacob. It proved really difficult for him to get game time last season. He couldn't play in the cups, which didn't help so he couldn't get any rhythm and then he picked up an injury.

"He has come back in pre-season and looked good. He looks sharp and he has scored goals. We spoke to him as we felt the next stage for him was to go out on-loan and play regular football. Gillingham see him as a striker, which we feel is his best position.

"We felt that it would be difficult for him to play week in, week out with the competition we have here. He is a lovely lad, I think Gillingham will be around it at the top end of the division, so it makes sense for him to go there.”