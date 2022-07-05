Jack Marriott training in Portugal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 27 year-old, who opened up during an interview with the Posh + service about how he looks after his mental health, insists he’s fit, revved up and raring to go for his first season in League One since he won the Golden Boot with the club with 33 goals in 2018-19 – form that won him a £4 million move to Derby County. His manager for the first half of that season was current first team boss Grant McCann.

Marriott missed four months of last season after suffering a nasty hamstring injury, but he still managed to bag nine goals despite starting only 16 games.

"I didn’t miss a single training session after I returned from the injury (in January),” Marriott said. “That comes with experience. I understand my body much better now.

Jack Marriott scores for Posh at Bournemouth last season. Photo: Joe Dent/the posh.com.

"Nine goals in a season wasn’t what I wanted obviously, but as I only started 16 games I was pleased with the total given the challenges I faced.

"But I’m always striving for better and I will be trying to score many more than that this season.

"I understand the manager and we understand each other. We know what we want from this season and we can do something special together this season.

"We were basically given three weeks off before working on our personal programmes, but we all worked in that time because we wanted to be ready to step up the intensity when we came back for training.

"I’m still learning and I saw a striker coach to work on a few things in that time. I also see a psychologist. It’s a big thing for me to speak to someone and to keep in control of my mental health.

"Football can be a tough job and it’s important it doesn’t affect your family and home life. Mental health is important and it's good that’s being openly talked about more and more.

"You have to live right and control yourself when you’re away from the club. You have to be professional while staying in control.”

Marriott’s finishing looked as sharp as ever last season and he believes and concentration are key to his success in front of goal.

"I have no idea how I do it, but I manage t shut out the crowd noise,” Marriott added “And that’s a good thing for a striker.

“I try not to think about where I’m going to put the ball. I just go cold and try to be be natural and if you can do that you will score more often.