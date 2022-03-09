Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott believes manager Grant McCann can mastermind a great escape!

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal aat Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 27 year-old claimed the 100th goal of his professional career in the 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

It was only his fourth goal of an injury-interrupted season and the personal milestone meant less than a team display which breathed some life into a campaign that still looks doomed to end in relegation.

Posh are seven points from safety with 11 matches to go and must also pass Barnsley, Derby County and Reading if their stay in the second tier is to extend longer than one season. Posh also have the worst goal difference of the bottom four by some distance.

But Marriott is adamant Posh can survive as long as they buy into new manager Grant McCann’s gameplan as they did at the Vitality Stadium when a second-half equaliser rescued a point for the Cherries.

Posh now have two home games against bottom half opponents in Stoke City on Saturday (March 12, 3pm) and Swansea City next Wednesday (March 16, 745pm) in which to improve their position.

“It was a solid point at Bournemouth,” Marriott said. “We felt we could have won the game, but a point at a place like that against a team challenging for promotion is not to be sniffed at.

“What was impressive was how we all stuck to the gameplan set out by the manager. We were diligent and disciplined. We were aggressive in the right areas and we played the right pass most of the time.

“It did bode well for the future, but all we can do is put our heads down and take each game as it comes.

“I was pleased to finally get my 100th goal as it seems like I was stuck in the 90s for ages because of injuries.

“Joe Ward can destroy full-backs when he is positive as he showed when setting my goal up.

“I also enjoyed playing with Jonson Clarke-Harris. We haven’t had many opportunities together, but it went well for us.

“Physically I feel fine. I feel fit and strong and ready to play my part in some big games.

“I feel really confident this team can go well under Grant McCann. We know each other well as he brought me to the club in the first place four years ago so I was really looking forward to working with him again. If we can approach the rest our games with no fear as we did at Bournemouth, and also play in the same positive, way we must have a chance.”

It’s likely McCann will stick with the same starting line-up for the visit of Stoke, although on-loan goalkeeper Steven Benda would probably get the call if he recovers from a back injury.