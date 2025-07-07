Peterborough United striker is sent out on loan for the season.

By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jul 2025, 22:43 BST
Pemi Aderoju comes on for his Posh debut at Wycombe. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
Pemi Aderoju comes on for his Posh debut at Wycombe. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Young Peterborough United striker Pemi Aderoju has left London Road on loan.

The 21 year-old has joined National League South club Eastbourne Borough for the 2025-26 season.

Aderoju joined Posh from Biggleswade United in January, 2024. He has made two League One substitute appearances for Posh, in a 5-2 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers in February 2024 and a late-season 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town two months later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aderoju spent the first half of last season on loan at National League Boston United before joining National League South Farnborough where he soon picked up a season-ending injury.

Aderoju scored one goal in 22 appearances (8 starts) for Boston.

Related topics:National League SouthLeague OneBiggleswade UnitedLondon RoadBoston UnitedWycombe Wanderers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice