Peterborough United striker is sent out on loan for the season.
The 21 year-old has joined National League South club Eastbourne Borough for the 2025-26 season.
Aderoju joined Posh from Biggleswade United in January, 2024. He has made two League One substitute appearances for Posh, in a 5-2 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers in February 2024 and a late-season 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town two months later.
Aderoju spent the first half of last season on loan at National League Boston United before joining National League South Farnborough where he soon picked up a season-ending injury.
Aderoju scored one goal in 22 appearances (8 starts) for Boston.
