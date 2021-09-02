Peterborough United striker is confident the goals will flow after the international break

Jonson Clarke-Harris (minus shirt) celebrates his promotion-winning goal against Lincoln.

There’s no panic from the 27 year-old even though a couple of excellent personal displays have not yet been accompanied by a goal. He didn’t score in the first month of last season and went on to bag 33 goals in a memorable campaign for player and team.

The last goal Clarke-Harris scored - that last-gasp penalty in the promotion-clinching home draw with Lincoln City on May 1 - shouldn’t really have happened. The powerful centre-forward played 95 minutes that day with a grade three tear in his calf, something that usually means a 12-week recovery period.

It meant Clarke-Harris didn’t really have any time off in the summer. It also he meant he played just 45 minutes of pre-season before leaping straight into Championship action.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against West Brom last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The international break came at the perfect time for me,” Clarke-Harris, who could face a ban if an FA charge of abusive historical social media comments is upheld, stated. “I should come back fitter and quicker and hopefully when I get my first goal I will be up and running. I didn’t score in the first month of last season so I’m glad August is out of the way now.

“I didn’t really have any time off in the summer. I just had to keep on working. I was injured going into that Lincoln game and I really struggled. The most I moved was after I scored the penalty and adrenaline kicked in.

“I always want to play and help the team. That’s just who I am. I always put points before my goals and it will be the same this season.

“We’ve done okay so far. We’ve gone to-to-tie with some big hitters and shown we are capable of making things happen in this competition, We just need to make sure we concentrate for 90 minutes.”

Posh are next in Championship action at Sheffield United on Saturday, September 11. Clarke-Harris, Sammie Szmodics and Jack Marriott have all failed to score so far this season.