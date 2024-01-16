Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has turned down an improved contract offer from Charlton Athletic, according to Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry.

Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh and Charlton agreed a fee north of £500k almost two weeks ago, but Clarke-Harris has not agreed personal terms with the Londoners.

Fry believes the 29 year-old is making a big mistake in not moving to the capital. He reckons there is so much financial strife in football there is no guarantee a double Golden Boot winner will find a decent club even if he winds his current contract down and leaves London Road on a free transfer at the end of the season.

"Johnno has turned down two contract offers from Charlton,” Fry told the PT. “It’s up to him of course, but he isn’t going to get a better offer or a better club in my opinion.

"He could believe he will be financially better off if he leaves for nothing in the summer, but clubs are struggling financially and with financial fair play rules.

"Two Premier League clubs got charged yesterday and I know of half a dozen Championship clubs who are struggling to stay within the rules. The money isn’t there any more.”

Interest in Clarke-Harris, who has been available for transfer for almost a year now, has been limited for a man with such an impressive scoring record at Posh.

Even cash-rich League Two title favourites Wrexham backed off after initially showing some interest.