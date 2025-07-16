Peterborough United striker boosted by the faith shown by the club's management

Gustav Lindgren scores for Posh against Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United striker Gustav Lindgren has thanked the club’s management team for the faith they’ve shown in him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old scored his first goals of pre-season as he struck twice in the second-half of the 8-1 win at National League North side Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night.

The Swede has struggled to make an impact since completing a transfer from football in his homeland to Posh in January. He has scored just one League One goal, but one thing has never changed and that’s the unswerving support of manager Darren Ferguson and his coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have been very good to me,” Lindgren, who climbed off his sickbed to play at PIMS Park, told the Posh Plus service last night. “They have helped me a lot. I have been speaking to them and they just keep telling me to keep making my runs, to keep doing my movements and when the chances come I have to finish them.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson (left) watches Posh v Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

"I’m confident in my movement as it’s the best part of my game and it was to see it paid off last night with two goals. I started the week off being sick so this was a big boost for me to be able to contribute to the team. I’d love to have another game today now!

“It was a good runout for everyone. It wasn’t just about the result and performance, it was about fitness. We have had a good selection of games so far. We had a lot of the ball tonight, but against Ipswich we had to do a lot of defending. The different sorts of games are good. We need to keep playing to improve.”

Ferguson discussed the form of Lindgren and fellow centre forward Brad Ihionvien here.

Posh are at another National League North side King’s Lynn Town for a friendly on Friday (7pm) before travelling to National League Boston United on Saturday (3pm).