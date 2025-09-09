Peterborough United striker admits he didn't expect to leave London Road so soon

Brad Ihionvien in action for Posh v Bradford City this season. Photo David Lowndes.

Striker Brad Ihionvien admits it was a surprise to leave Peterborough United for Shrewsbury Town towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Ihionvien was the starting number nine for Posh on the opening game of the League One season when he scored from the penalty spot in a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City.

The 21 year-old started the first 4 League One games and came on as a substitute for game number five against Bradford City before disappearing from the matchday squad altogether for the dismal 3-0 defeat at Exeter City.

After that game Posh boss Darren Ferguson revealed Ihionvien was no longer in his plans and two days later he left on loan to League Two. Ferguson had initially said Ihionvien would leave London Road at the end of last season before welcoming him back into the fold with chairman Darragh MacAnthony even predicting the former Colchester striker would save him a lot of money.

Instead Posh forked out a reported million pounds on young Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard. Meanwhile Ihionvien has started with a goal in each of his first two goals for Shrewsbury, the second in a 3-1 win at Barnet last Saturday, a first win of the season for his new club and the player.

Ihionvien is only one year through a three-year Posh contract. He is on loan at Shrewsbury until the end of the current season.

Ihionvien spoke to BBC Radio Shropshire after the Barnet game: “It wasn’t an expected move for me,” he said. “But as one door closes, another one opens and I’m grateful for the opportunity to come here. I wanted to go somewhere and play football so thanks to the chairman and the gaffer for welcoming me here and making it happen.

"The players and the fans have been great as well. There was a lot of them at Barnet and I was willing to take a yellow card to go and celebrate with them after I scored.

"it’s been a great start for me. I have 2 goals and a third should be mine, but it’s gone down as an own goal at Barnet. It was great to help the team to get their first win and of course it was my first win as well!”