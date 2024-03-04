Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Exeter at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Substitute Jones limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 League One win over Exeter City at the Weston Homes Stadium in the final stages after suffering a hamstring problem.

He’s a major doubt for the Tuesday derby against Northampton Town at London Road on Tuesday, but Posh haven’t given up hope on his absence being a short one.

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs has already been ruled out for the season with a knee injury picked up in the derby at Cambridge last month and a lengthy absence for Jones would be a blow for a team set up to utilise forward pace this season.

“Ricky is a real doubt for tomorrow,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “But beyond that we just don’t know until we receive full confirmation, probably later today.

"It’s always a big worry when it’s a muscle injury, but you never know we might receive good news.

"Injuries and suspensions are part and parcel of a season. Certain things always happen, but you just have to get on with it. We have other players who can step in and they will have to.

“The plan for the rest of the season is just to keep players fresh in between games. I believe we will be fine energy wise.”