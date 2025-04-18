Peterborough United still have work to do to avoid relegation as one League One departure was confirmed on Good Friday

Action from Posh v Stockport County. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United would have been two points from safety if they had held on to their lead against Stockport County on Good Friday

But a win at Barnsley on Easter Monday would pretty much seal the deal regardless of how Bristol Rovers get on at home to Stevenage because of a big Posh advantage in goal difference.

Rovers gained an unexpected point at Wrexham today and were disappointed not to have picked up all three points after conceding a controversial equaliser 15 minutes from time. That result enabled Wycombe Wanderers to jump into second place after a 2-0 win at fading Bolton Wanderers.

Rovers remain in the bottom four level on points with Burton Albion, who drew 0-0 at Exeter City, and having played a game more. Burton are at home to champions Birmingham City on Monday. City were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at St Andrew’s by Crawley Town today. Crawley are six points from safety with three games to go, while Cambridge United are five points from fifth bottom after a last-gasp 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town.

The Us have a tough game at home to Leyton Orient on Monday. Orient slipped back into the play-off places today as their come-from-behind 4-3 win over Barnsley at Brisbane Road was accompanied by a 1-0 defeat for Reading at home to Lincoln City.

Northampton Town remain in trouble after a 2-1 loss at Charlton Athletic. They are four points clear of the bottom four and host relegated Shrewsbury Town on Monday. Former Posh striker Matty Godden scored the winning goal for Charlton.

Shrewsbury’s relegation was confirmed before they went down 1-0 at home to Wigan Athletic today. Wigan moved above Posh into 16th. Darren Ferguson’s side are 17th, but still have four games to go.