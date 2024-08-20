Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United have stepped up their search for a new centre-back.

Posh are keen to get a new defender before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday, August 30. It could be a permanent signing, although loan deals are also being considered.

Posh believe they have enough strength in midfield areas with the return of captain Hector Kyprianou from injury at Exeter City on Saturday. It’s thought Ryan De Havilland will only miss four more League One matches as Posh expect the scheduled fixture at Leyton Orient on September 7 will be postponed because of international call-ups. Kyprianou is now a regular in the Cyprus squad, while Sam Curtis (Republic of Ireland), George Nevett (England) and Chris Conn-Clarke (Northern Ireland) could also receive senior international or age group selections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-back Nevett should also return to the Posh squad on Saturday after recovering from an arm injury, but he is less certain than Kyprianou to start.

Hector Kyprianou should be back for Posh this weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh are still waiting to hear from Manchester City re wage payments to Mo Susoho now that the teenager’s loan at London Road has ended because of injury, but manager Darren Ferguson believes there is space in the salary cap to allow the arrival of a centre-back. A new signing is not now dependent on Posh getting rid of transfer-listed players David Ajiboye, Romoney Crichlow and Kabongo Tshimanga.

"We’re trying to get a centre-back in and we’re mindful we only have 10 days or so left of the transfer window,” Ferguson said. “Loans from Premier League clubs are tricky right now, but we won’t necessarily be loaning a player. We will see what pans out, but it’s doubtful there will be anyone new in the building before the weekend. It’s not dependent on players leaving though. There has been interest in Kabongo, but he wants to stay in the League which is his prerogative, and David, but there hasn’t been much on Romoney.

"We’re not going after a new midfielder. We feel we have enough in there at the moment as Hector is looking very strong and Donay O’Brien-Brady has been impressive. Ryan will probably only miss four League One games because of the international break so we will son have four in there and five if we get Mo back in January which we hope to do. We expect the Orient game to be off as they also have internationals. They may as well call the whole League One programme off on international weekends these days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back Jack Sparkes has recovered from the illness that forced him out of Saturday’s win at Shrewsbury before half-time so is in line to play against his former club on Saturday.

Posh expect Sam Curtis to get an international call-up for matches next month. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh will field a strong line-up in the opening Premier Development Under 21 League fixture against Bournemouth at the idverde Training Ground today (Tuesday).

Summer signings Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes are both set to start as are David Ajiboye, James Dornelly and Crichlow who have all seen first-team action this season.