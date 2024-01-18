​Flying Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku is set to miss the rest of the club’s January fixtures.

Kwame Poku after picking up his injury at Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Poku suffered an ankle injury in the second-half of last week’s win at Charlton, a problem that led to a scan and a visit to a specialist.

Initially Posh though he might just miss Saturday’s League One home game against Shrewsbury, but he has now also been ruled out of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie with Crawley Town on Tuesday (January 23) and he is a doubt for the third tier fixture at Lincoln City on January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Posh beat Crawley they host AFC Wimbledon in a quarter-final tie on January 30, but it’s doubtful Poku would be risked in that game with a hectic run of League One games to come early in February.

David Ajiboye (left) in action for Posh.

David Ajiboye, who has been an excellent impact substitute for Posh this season, is expected to replace one of stars of the season.

“There is some damage to Kwame’s ankle,” Ferguson said. “So he won’t play against Shrewsbury or Crawley and he could miss the Lincoln game as well.

"I have options, but I have been very impressed with David this season and he did very well when he went on for Kwame at Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That game might have suited David as it was very open, but he deserves another go. Without giving anything away he can also play as a wing-back if we decided to change formation.

"David also made a big impact from the bench when he set up the winning goal at Shrewsbury in December.”

Posh are seeking a quickfire double over the Shrews. Posh won 2-1 at Shropshire in December after falling behind early in the second half. Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou scored the goals.