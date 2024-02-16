Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh. Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 20-year-old played every minute of League One action for Posh as the Sky Bet League One side went unbeaten throughout the month, winning three and drawing one of four matches.

“I’m delighted,” Edwards says. “It came as a surprise but I’m really happy. Usually, you see a lot of midfielders and goal scorers at the top end of the pitch get these awards, so it’s nice as a defender to be recognised!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award is for all divisions of the EFL and not just League One.