Peterborough United star wins EFL young player award
The 20-year-old played every minute of League One action for Posh as the Sky Bet League One side went unbeaten throughout the month, winning three and drawing one of four matches.
“I’m delighted,” Edwards says. “It came as a surprise but I’m really happy. Usually, you see a lot of midfielders and goal scorers at the top end of the pitch get these awards, so it’s nice as a defender to be recognised!”
The award is for all divisions of the EFL and not just League One.
Edwards and captain Harrison Burrows are the only Posh players to have started all 31 League One games for the club this season.