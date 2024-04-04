Ephron Mason-Clark shows off his goal celebration. Photo David Lowndes.

A young team was written off before a League One ball was kicked, but they enter the final month of the season with a decent chance of promotion and with a cup final at Wembley just a few days away.

"We read and heard the opinions and didn’t take any notice of them,” top scorer Ephron Mason-Clark said. “We just got on with our football and we’ve enjoyed plenty of success.

"We have a good chance of going up and we are realising every player’s dream of appearing at Wembley.

"I’ve been on the pitch as a 12 year-old with Barnet Academy and I’ve been there as a fan, but this one will be special.

"We all took this competition seriously from the first round. It can be weird playing in front empty stands, but it’s been worth it to get where we are.

"We treat every game we play as important. Every game is as important as the previous one and the next one.”

Mason-Clark's personal efforts have been so impressive he will be joining a Coventry side still currently in the hunt for promotion from the Championship in a near £5 million move in the summer.

And the 24 year-old intends to leave London Road with a bang. He only moved to Posh from Barnet 16 months ago.

"It’s been a surreal journey,” Mason-Clark added. “Everyone’s been so positive with me and I want to finish this chapter of my career on a high. A promotion and winning at Wembley would be perfect.