Joel Randall wants this exciting Peterborough United side to have the opportunity to play against a Premier League team in the FA Cup.

Randall was outstanding in Saturday’s 4-3 second round win at home to Notts County when he claimed his second goal in this season’s competition as well as his sixth in all competitions. The third round draw takes place live on BBC Two on Monday (from 7pm) when the Premier League and Championship clubs will join Posh in the hat.

Posh came back from a 2-1 half-time deficit to beat County, something that didn’t surprise Randall. Ricky-Jade Jones ended up with two goals with substitute Abraham Odoh also scoring

"We’ve played so well so many times this season and yet been behind at half-time so it doesn’t really bother us,” Randall told the Posh Plus service. “We normally step up and show some good character and we did it again. We do collectively have to sort the defending out though as when we do we will fly.

"It’s such an enjoyable team to play in. There’s plenty of goals and plenty of chances. Ricky has learnt the centre-forward position so well now he’s a massive help to the team. He took his goals really well.

"For my goal I was disappointed not to score from the first shot, but their ‘keeper, who was decent, made a good save. Luckily the rebound came back to me and I scored. We were confident we would start taking opportunities as we were creating so many.

"It was a typical FA Cup tie with so many things happening all the time and we are thankful to be through. We’d love to take anyone in the Premier League on now, let’s have it!”