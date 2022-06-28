Ronnie Edwards in action for England Under 19s. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Edwards (19) was outstanding as England fought back from a goal down to beat Italy 2-1 in Tuesday’s semi-final in Slovakia. England will now play France or Israel in Friday’s final. They were due to kick-off their semi-final at 7pm on Tuesday.

Italy opened the scoring from a 12th minute penalty – the first goal England have conceded in the tournament – but second-half headers from corners from Alex Scott (Bristol City) and Jarell Quansah (Liverpool) saw England through.

Edwards has started three of England’s four games so far and can expect to start the final. He is the only player from outside the top two divisions in England to be included in the Euros squad.