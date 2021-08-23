Peterborough United star tipped for England honours
Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony believes Ronnie Edwards will be called up by England Under 21s this season.
MacAnthony is a huge fan of the 18 year-old defender who made his Championship debut on the opening day of the season at Luton.
“Ronnie was our best defender in pre-season,” MacAnthony enthused. “And his performance at Chelsea in our friendly this summer was sheer class.
“He could very quickly become one of the best centre-backs outside the Premier League and the top six clubs in the Championship and it will be interesting to see how many games he plays for us.
“I honestly believe he could be called up by England Under 21s this season.”
Edwards was named in an England Under 19 squad last season.
Posh are still waiting to see if any Posh players are called up for internetional duty for e to be played at the beginning of next month.
Jack Taylor’s injury will scupper any chances of an Ireland senior call-up and it’s thought unlikely Sammie Szmodics will make that squad either.
Idris Kanu’s Sierra Leone team have a friendly in Ethopia this weekend.
Oliver Norburn’s Grenada have no upcoming fixtures.