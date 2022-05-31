Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 24 year-old was throught to have a good shot at becoming the first serving Posh player to play in the Finals after making the Cameroon squad for their decisive qualification victory against Algeria.

But Fuchs has been cut from a 30-man preliminary squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Burundi which take place in the next week.

It must leave Fuch’s chances of going to Qatar for the World Cup Finals later this month hanging by a thread, especially as he’s dropped down a division to League One with Posh next season.

Fuchs has made two international appearances for Cameroon, but none for the last three years.