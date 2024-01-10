Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is still mulling over an offer from Charlton Athletic...almost a week after the clubs agreed an estimated £500k transfer fee.

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his last goal for Posh against Barnsley on December 29. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s understood representatives of Clarke-Harris have talked terms with Charlton and a generous salary package is on the table, but the player could wait to see if better offers come in before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

But that would be dependent on another club agreeing to the asking price, something Posh believe won’t happen for a player who has been on the transfer list for the best part of a year.

It’s now thought wealthy League Two promotion fancies Wrexham did show an interest in a double Golden Boot winner, but are now looking elsewhere.

Clarke-Harris could stay at Posh for the rest of the season and then leave on a free transfer in the summer, something his current club are understandably keen to avoid.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Johnno has not yet agreed personal terms and I’m not sure how long Charlton will wait.

"It's up to Johnno what happens. It's in his hands. He's been fantastic for us, but he knows his playing time here will be limited now so he needs a fresh challenge."

Co-incidentally Posh travel to Charlton for a League One fixture on Saturday, but Clarke-Harris is unlikely to play for either side because of a slight calf injury.

Meanwhile Posh star Ronnie Edwards continues to attract transfer window speculation, although reports of renewed interest from West Ham United are now thought to be wide of the mark.

The Hammers tried to sign Edwards in the summer, but all bids were rejected by Posh.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for the England Under 20 captain who is expected to play for Posh at Charlton.