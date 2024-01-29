Kwame Poku after picking up his injury in a game at Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But this is being treated as good news by manager Darren Ferguson as Posh had feared privately that Poku could miss the rest of the season because of ankle damage suffered in the recent 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic.

But a specialist has given the 22 year-old the all clear to resume training and Posh will now put him through his paces to get him fit for either the February 10 trip to Wycombe or the home game with Port Vale on February 13. He will definitely miss Saturday’s home game with Wigan and the February 6 trip to Exeter City.

"We actually received very good news on Kwame today,” Ferguson said. “I’d expect him to miss the next 2-3 League One games, but it could have been a lot worse as it could have been the rest of the season.

"We can start building him back to fitness now.”

Young right-back James Dornelly faces a lengthy absence because of bone bruising and young left-back Harley Mills is currently out with concussion and won’t play in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy quarter-final with AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium.