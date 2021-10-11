Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards’ England update: A debut, an own goal and an unused substitute
Petreborough United’s teenage star Ronnie Edwards was an unused substitute for England Under 19s in a 3-1 win over Mexico in an international tournament in Marbella on Saturday (October 9).
Monday, 11th October 2021, 7:31 am
Edwards played 90 minutes of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of France last week when he scored an an unfortunate own goal on his international debut.
England’s last game is against Belgium tomorrow (October 12, 3pm) after which he will fly home and start preparing for Saturday’s Championship fixture at Middlesbrough.
Posh skipper Mark Beevers is expected return to the starting line-up at the Riverside.