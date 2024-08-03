Hector Kyprianou is racing to be fit to face Huddersfield on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United’s Hector Kyprianou has a 50/50 chance of making the season opener against Huddersfield on Saturday (August 10).

The man tipped to be the Posh skipper for the new campaign missed both of the back-to-back matches against Notts County on Saturday, which ended up in a 1-0 for the stronger XI and a 4-3 for a younger Posh side.

Posh were also without centre half signing George Nevett and instead got to see a first runout for Swedish centre-half Oscar Wallin, alongside Emmanuel Fernandez in the first match.

Ferguson confirmed further injury bad news in that Ryan De Havilland is expected to be out for the next two months.

He said: “We’ve got four injuries at the moment. Rio we know.

“De Havilland has had an operation on his cartilage, which is a recurrence of an old injury. He’ll be out for about two months.

“George has fractured his wrist. We probably could have put a splint on it and played him but the risk is if he breaks it, he’ll need an operation and he’ll be out for months. So, he’ll be out for three weeks.

“Hector is a harder one to put a timescale on. He had a little bit of swelling after the Colchester game. We’ve kept him off his feet, he’s had an injection and the swelling is gone completely. So, it’s a case of waiting to see if the game will come too soon for him. He’s got a 50/50 chance.”

Both Tyler Young and Ma’kel Bogle-Campbell (18) started the second game as trialists and both have now been offered contracts by the clubs to join the under 21s side. Young impressed against Notts County and set up Malik Mothersille for Posh’s third.

Ferguson added: “The trialists we have made offers for but they were more for the U21 group, they’re both 18. They were excellent today, Tyler Young was very good. We will be recruiting them.”