Ronnie Edwards (white) in action for England. Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images.

The 19 year-old centre back is with England Under 20s for games against Germany (tonight), USA (Saturday) and France (March 28).

Tonight’s game is at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium as England prepare for a World Cup in Indonesia in May.

Edwards is the only player from outside the Premier League and the Championship in the squad after Posh turned down a bid of £8 million from an unnamed higher level club in August.

Edwards’ England teammates include include Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, Mateo Joseph (Leeds) and Sam Edozie (Southampton) who have tasted Premier League football this season. Plus Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus) and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), who have played in Serie A and the Bundesliga respectively.

“!I know I’m in the lowest league in our squad, but there is a reason I’m picked to play,’ Edwards told the Daily Mail on Tuesday. ‘It might look like a negative from the outside, but you can turn it into a positive because you can’t take away the games and experience I’ve had. Some of the lads are used to the best facilities with their clubs, but going to St George’s Park makes me grateful and eager to succeed.

“The pitches are unbelievable and there’s a chef who asks if you want spinach in your omelette. The food at Peterborough is fine but it’s a set menu — you have what you are given!

“I wouldn’t change anything that’s happened so far — not even some of the dressing rooms where the showers are cold and you can’t move about!

“I’m learning the nitty-gritty side of football which can also help playing for England. There’s no jealousy of the other lads. If anyone does well, we speak or message on Instagram.

“You never know until you are thrown in the deep end but I always back myself in a humble way. I think I would be capable of playing for a Premier League team.’

"I was impressed by Darren Ferguson when I signed for Peterborough, but I didn’t realise who his dad was until I’d signed and my dad told me!’

"Obviously I knew about Sir Alex Ferguson and his massive contribution to football, but I was only 17 and didn’t put two and two together.

“I love working for him. There are high demands and he will put you in your place. The way he sets the standards, I can imagine he’s a bit like his father."