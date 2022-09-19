Joe Ward in action for Posh against Fleetwood last week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ward’s present deal expires at the end of the current season. Usually Posh players entering the last year of the contract would be placed on the transfer list if they hadn’t signed a new deal.

That hasn’t happened with Ward who is now believed to be considering the Posh offer. He could leave Posh for nothing at the end of the season if he declines to sign

Ward (27) is already the longest-serving senior player at the Weston Homes Stadium having joined from National League Woking for an undisclosed fee in January, 2018.

He is closing in on 200 appearances for the club. His arrival as a second-half substitute on Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers was his 198th Posh appearance.

Ward has scored 17 Posh goals, but has become renowned for creating many goals for teammates.