Peterborough United star offered a long-term contract
Peterborough United star Joe Ward has been offered a new long-term contract.
Ward’s present deal expires at the end of the current season. Usually Posh players entering the last year of the contract would be placed on the transfer list if they hadn’t signed a new deal.
That hasn’t happened with Ward who is now believed to be considering the Posh offer. He could leave Posh for nothing at the end of the season if he declines to sign
Ward (27) is already the longest-serving senior player at the Weston Homes Stadium having joined from National League Woking for an undisclosed fee in January, 2018.
He is closing in on 200 appearances for the club. His arrival as a second-half substitute on Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers was his 198th Posh appearance.
Most Popular
-
1
Some Peterborough United fans are restless after nine League One matches as they want heads to roll already!
-
2
Peterborough United defender insists better times are just around the corner, and he's received an apology for that controversial red card!
-
3
Peterborough Sports pegged back in the FA Cup despite the presence of a former QPR player
Ward has scored 17 Posh goals, but has become renowned for creating many goals for teammates.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed the new contract offer on social media on Monday.