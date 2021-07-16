Peterborough United star loving the vibe within the first-team squad ahead of stiff Chelsea test

Nathan Thompson scoring against Bedford last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh tackle the Londoners at their Cobham training ground and are expected to face first-team squad regulars who didn’t play at the Euros. Tammy Abaraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are among those who could feature.

It’s a huge step up in standard for Posh who have scored 12 goals without reply in their opening two friendlies at Bedford and Stamford.

“We have had two decent fixtures,” Thompson told the Posh media team. “They have been good tests for us, but now we face a side who will pose more challenges and it will be interesting to see how we deal with those challenges. We are all looking forward to it.

“It’s nice to be back after the highs of last season. It’s great to get back to work, catch up with everyone and meet the new faces. There’s a lovely vibe around the place and we are all really keen to get back on it.

“Most importantly, at this stage of pre-season, it is all about getting that fitness in you. You can do as much running as you want around the pitch, but it is that match fitness that you lack and that sharpness that comes with playing games.”

Posh travelled to London on Thursday afternoon and are training at Cobham today (July 16) before tackling Chelsea tomorrow. They are due to return to Peterborough on Sunday,

“Having these little breaks away during pre-season really helps,” Thompson added. “When you look at our squad this year, there are a lot a familiar faces. We’ve got Josh Knight and Jack Marriott, who have both been here before so it won’t take them long to readjust.