Jack Taylor celebrates his goal for Posh against Blackpool on the final day of last season. Photo: Joe Dent.

It’s unlikely Posh would want to sell Taylor, given the importance of the 24 year-old to an expected promotion push in League One next season, and their own shortage of central midfielders.

Posh will sell to raise money for signings this summer, but teenage central defender Ronnie Edwards is thought to be the most likely to leave.

But Ipswich do have strong financial backing, a factor in their current status of League One title favourites for the 2022-23 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The link appears in today’s East Anglian Daily TImes but there are no quotes to back up the claim.

Taylor cost Posh £500k when moving from Barnet in January 2020 and played a key role in the club’s promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals in 36 appearances.