Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is rated the joint-best League One player with Callum Styles in the new EA FC 24 game.Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is rated the joint-best League One player with Callum Styles in the new EA FC 24 game.
Peterborough United star joins Wycombe Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Derby County, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers players in the list best League One players on EA Sports FC 24 - picture gallery

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is one of League One’s best players.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

That is according to the producers of the soon-to-be-released EA FC 24 game, which ties his with Barnsley’s Callum Styles as the best players in League One with a 71 rating.

Kylian Mbappé, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne lead the game with a 91 rating

The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.

Rating: 71 PACE: 70, SHOOTING: 62, PASSING: 64, DRIBBLING: 71, DEFENDING: 64, PHYSICALITY: 65

1. Callum Styles (Barnsley)

Rating: 71 PACE: 70, SHOOTING: 62, PASSING: 64, DRIBBLING: 71, DEFENDING: 64, PHYSICALITY: 65 Photo: Clive Mason

Rating: 71 PACE: 71, SHOOTING: 73, PASSING: 55, DRIBBLING: 68, DEFENDING: 28, PHYSICALITY: 81

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Rating: 71 PACE: 71, SHOOTING: 73, PASSING: 55, DRIBBLING: 68, DEFENDING: 28, PHYSICALITY: 81 Photo: Joe Dent

Rating: 70 PACE: 67, SHOOTING: 39, PASSING: 45, DRIBBLING: 49, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 86

3. Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers)

Rating: 70 PACE: 67, SHOOTING: 39, PASSING: 45, DRIBBLING: 49, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 86 Photo: Clive Brunskill

Rating: 70 PACE: 61, SHOOTING: 36, PASSING: 56, DRIBBLING: 58, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 81

4. Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

Rating: 70 PACE: 61, SHOOTING: 36, PASSING: 56, DRIBBLING: 58, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 81 Photo: Michael Regan

