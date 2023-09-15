Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is one of League One’s best players.

That is according to the producers of the soon-to-be-released EA FC 24 game, which ties his with Barnsley’s Callum Styles as the best players in League One with a 71 rating.

Kylian Mbappé, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne lead the game with a 91 rating

The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.

Take a look and let us know what you think of the ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

1 . Callum Styles (Barnsley) Rating: 71 PACE: 70, SHOOTING: 62, PASSING: 64, DRIBBLING: 71, DEFENDING: 64, PHYSICALITY: 65 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2 . Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) Rating: 71 PACE: 71, SHOOTING: 73, PASSING: 55, DRIBBLING: 68, DEFENDING: 28, PHYSICALITY: 81 Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) Rating: 70 PACE: 67, SHOOTING: 39, PASSING: 45, DRIBBLING: 49, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 86 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales