Peterborough United star joins Wycombe Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Derby County, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers players in the list best League One players on EA Sports FC 24 - picture gallery
That is according to the producers of the soon-to-be-released EA FC 24 game, which ties his with Barnsley’s Callum Styles as the best players in League One with a 71 rating.
Kylian Mbappé, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne lead the game with a 91 rating
The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.
Take a look and let us know what you think of the ratings via our social media channels.
