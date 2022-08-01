Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/thheposh.com

The 26 year-old signed a three-year contract at Ewood Park after agreeing personal terms on Monday. The clubs had agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £2.5 million last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Szmodics joined Posh from Bristol City for around £1 million in August, 2020.

Szmodics made 96 appearances in all competitions for Posh including a successful loan stint, scoring 27 goals and played a big part in the club getting promoted to the Championship with 15 goals in the 2020-21 season. The former Colchester United man made his last Posh appearance on Saturday as Grant McCann’s men came from behind to beat Cheltenham Town 3-2.