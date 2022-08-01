Peterborough United star joins Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee

Peterborough United have sold Sammie Szmodics to Championship side Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 1st August 2022, 9:50 pm
Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/thheposh.com
The 26 year-old signed a three-year contract at Ewood Park after agreeing personal terms on Monday. The clubs had agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £2.5 million last week.

Szmodics joined Posh from Bristol City for around £1 million in August, 2020.

Szmodics made 96 appearances in all competitions for Posh including a successful loan stint, scoring 27 goals and played a big part in the club getting promoted to the Championship with 15 goals in the 2020-21 season. The former Colchester United man made his last Posh appearance on Saturday as Grant McCann’s men came from behind to beat Cheltenham Town 3-2.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Sammie and his wonderful family will be missed. A true Posh legend who lit a fuse under us to get promoted back the Championship two years ago. He deserves this move and I will be a fan from afar.”

