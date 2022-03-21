Peterborough United star Joe Ward delighted an ‘all guns blazing’ approach paid dividends at QPR

Joe Ward screams with delight (right) after Jonson Clarke-Harris scored from the penalty spot at QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh recovered from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 at Loftus Road and complete a hat-trick of wins over QPR to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

It’s still a long shot with Posh seven points adrift of safety with just eight games to go. And Grant McCann’s men have a considerable goal difference disadvantage.

Top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice for Posh at Loftus Road with Jack Marriott also on target. Ward was fouled early in the second-half which enabled Clarke-Harris to fire Posh in front from the spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ward celebrates a 3-1 win for Posh at QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We needed to win that one,” Ward said. “We came out for the second-half with all guns blazing and it paid off with a vital three points. We looked good going forward and we were really solid at the back so it was a good all-round performance in the second-half. We managed the game really well.

“Our own mistakes killed us a bit in the first half, but we hung on in there and went on to win which is all that really matters.

“I was buzzing when I was fouled for the penalty as I was 100% sure Johnno would score as he’s deadly from penalties, but it was also important to keep going forward and to keep trying to score and to score another goal so quickly was pleasing.

“We have some time off now, but we will keep working hard and we will keep going. No-one’s giving up.”