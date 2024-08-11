Posh skipper Archie Collins after the home defeat to Huddersfield. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins reckons lessons will be learnt quickly after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the League One season.

Posh started the game brightly, but lost all momentum after the visitors scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the first half. The second-half was largely a non-event as the Terriers cruised to a deserved victory.

"Obviously we’re disappointed as it wasn’t the start we wanted,” Collins. who skippered Posh in the absence of Hector Kyprianou, said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s football and we will dust ourselves down, learn from the game and go again on Tuesday. We actually started the game well and we took belief from that, but the goals killed our momentum.

"The biggest thing to take from the game was not to let conceding goals affect us as much as it did here. We were playing well before they scored and we should have been able to play well after falling behind. We have to play much better than we did in the second-half as we are good enough to win these types of game.

"There are a lot of big clubs in League One now and we are all striving for the same thing. Huddersfield were better than us in this game, but we have to give everything no matter what the score is. It’s a long season and we will keep building.

"Another game always comes along in football so we will stay strong and move on to that game.”

Posh are back in action in the Carabao Cup first round at Oxford United on Tuesday (August 13). Oxford beat Posh in the League One play-off semi-finals last season and started life in the Championship with a fine 2-0 home win over Norwich City.