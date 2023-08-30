News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United star in PFA team of the year

​Jonson Clarke-Harris has been named in the League One team of the year for the 2022-23 season as selected by the Professional Footballers Association.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST

Clarke-Harris was honoured at a ceremony on Tuesday night after a 26-goal season that helped propel Posh into the end of season play-offs.

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin, who shared the Golden Boot with Clarke-Harris, won the player of the year vote.

Former Posh players Bali Mumba and Ricardo Santos were also selected in the all-star team.

Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Team of the year: James Trafford (Bolton); Bali Mumba (Plymouth), Leif Davis (Ipswich), Ricardo Santos (Bolton), Mads Andersen (Barnsley), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Sam Morsy (Ipswich), Barry Bannon (Sheff Wed), Chaplin, David McGoldrick (Derby), Clarke-Harris.

