Kwame Poku with his two EFL 'Player-of-the-Month' awards. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United star Kwame Poku has won a major EFL award for the second month in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old winger won the EFL ‘Player-of-the-Month’ prize for League One in September and he’s now been confirnmed as the winner of the same award for October. He was involved in seven goals in the month.

Poku’s rivals were Wrexham wingback Ryan Barnett, Birmingham City midfielder Willum Willumsson and Huddersfield Town centre-back Matty Pearson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League One Manager-of-the-Month was Matt Bloomfield who has steered free-scoring Wycombe Wanderers to the top of the table. Nigel Clough (Mansfield), Garry Monk (Cambridge) and Ruben Selles (Reading) were the other contenders.