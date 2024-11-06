Peterborough United star claims a brilliant back-to-back awards double
The 23 year-old winger won the EFL ‘Player-of-the-Month’ prize for League One in September and he’s now been confirnmed as the winner of the same award for October. He was involved in seven goals in the month.
Poku’s rivals were Wrexham wingback Ryan Barnett, Birmingham City midfielder Willum Willumsson and Huddersfield Town centre-back Matty Pearson.
League One Manager-of-the-Month was Matt Bloomfield who has steered free-scoring Wycombe Wanderers to the top of the table. Nigel Clough (Mansfield), Garry Monk (Cambridge) and Ruben Selles (Reading) were the other contenders.