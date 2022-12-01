The Peterborough United staff that took on the Prostate Cancer UK challenge.

Led by manager Grant McCann, staff at Posh have raised the large sum by either running or cycling every day during the month of November.

Participants could either run 3k, 5k or 10k each day or cycle 10k, 15k or 25k.

Staff completed the challenge on Wednesday (November 30); the day after the majority of those involved ran 5k together along the Embankment.

McCann was joined by assistant manager Cliff Byrne, first team coach Dale Tonge, Head of Sports Science Lewis Keeble, Goalkeeping Coach Mark Tyler, Head of Performance Medicine Jon Chatfield, first team analyst Matt Loades, Head of Recruitment Sam Gaughran, Academy Manager Kieran Scarff, Chef Ricky Stevens and U23s kitman Ryan Melton, alongside Press Officer Phil Adlam, Photographer Joe Dent, Videographer Lewis Hargreaves, Head of Ticketing and Media Chris Brewer, Media Executive Paolo Iantosca, CRM and Loyalty Assistant Reece Tierney, chairman Darragh MacAnthony, Smart Solutions IT Support Daniel Grammatica and former Marketing Manager Jake Baxter on the challenge.

Nicola Tallett, Director of Fundraising and Supporter Engagement at Prostate Cancer UK said: “Prostate United has really captured the imagination over the last five years, and it’s been fantastic to see the football family coming together again in support of men affected by prostate cancer and their families.

“To run or cycle every day for a month is no mean feat – especially considering the busy schedules of all the clubs - so we’re incredibly grateful for the support of clubs like Peterborough, who have gone above and beyond in 2022.

“The support of Peterborough United, and every club and individual involved, will help us invest in research into better tests and treatments to stop prostate cancer being a killer. We thank the Peterborough United team for their wonderful support and hope to see them again in 2023.”

Manager Grant McCann said: “It has been a brilliant effort by everyone involved in the challenge and I am very proud of everybody who participated. We have managed to raise an incredible amount of money for a really important cause and I know the donations are still rolling in. I would like to thank everyone who has donated, that money really will make a massive difference.”

