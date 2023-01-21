Dwight Gayle. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Posh remain in seventh place, but are now five points adrift of the play-off places following a 3-1 win for sixth-placed Barnsley over Accrington Stanley at Oakwell. The Tykes were 3-0 up after 19 minutes.

But fifth-placed Bolton are within reach of Darren Ferguson’s men. The Trotters went down 2-1 at promotion rivals Derby County with ex-Posh men Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby) and Kieran Sadlier (Bolton) scoring. Bolton are six points ahead of Posh who now have two matches in hand.

Posh are at next-to-bottom Burton on Tuesday (January 24) when Bolton host bottom club Forest Green Rovers and Barnsley make the long trip to Exeter City.

Mid-table teams Shrewsbury and Oxford United moved to within three points of Posh after wins over Cambridge United (5-1) and Ipswich Town (2-1) respectively. Cambridge have lost 14 of their last 19 League One games and now have just two teams below them in the table.

Elsewhere former Posh record signing Mo Eisa scored twice as MK Dons won a crucial relegation battle 2-1 at Forest Green to move out of the bottom four.

In the Championship there was a first goal since December 2020 for ex-Posh star Dwight Gayle as Stoke City romped to a 4-0 win over Reading.

And in League Two Tom Nichols made it two goals in two games as Gillingham won for the second game in a row, 2-0 at Colchester, to boost their chances of avoiding the drop.