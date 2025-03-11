Peterborough United slip a place closer to the drop zone zone after a surprise win for a relegation rival
Posh are now 20th – one place above the drop zone – after Rovers beat bang in-form Bolton Wanderers 3-2. Rovers are now three points clear of Posh, albeit from one more game.
Posh are six points clear of the relegation zone. Defeats for bottom four sides Crawley Town and Cambridge United against Charlton and Blackpool respectively has left them well adrift of safety. Cambridge are next-to-bottom and 10 points adrift of Posh after a third defeat on the spin.
Exeter City moved four points clear of Darren Ferguson’s side tonight with a 2-0 win over ailing Mansfield Town at St James’ Park tonight. Mansfield are currently just two points ahead of Posh and haven’t won any of their last 13 League One games.
Bottom of League One
Exeter P35 GD-11 Pts43
Bristol R P36 GD-16 Pts42
Mansfield P36 GD-9 Pts41
Cobblers P36 GD-17 Pts41
POSH P35 GD-9 Pts39
Burton P36 GD-17 Pts33
Crawley P36 GD-28 Pts30
Cambridge P36 GD-25 Pts29
Shrewsbury P36 GD-22 Pts 28