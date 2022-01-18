Peterborough United slash ticket prices for fourth round FA Cup tie
Peterborough United have again slashed admission prices for an FA Cup tie.
Posh will host Championship rivals QPR in a fourth round tie on Saturday, February 5 (3pm).
Admission prices are: Season ticket holders (early bird): Adults: £13, Seniors/U22s: £8, U18s: £3
Non season ticket holders (early bird): Adults: £15, Seniors/U22s: £10, U18s: £5.
From 5pm, Wednesday, February 2 (everyone: Adults: £20, Seniors/U22s: £15, U18s: £5.
Season ticket holders will have their seats reserved until 5pm on February 2.
Season ticket holders in the Executive Suite can purchase a ticket for £15 for adults with seniors/under 22s tickets priced at £10.
It’s £20 and £15 for non-season ticket holders.
Posh beat QPR 2-1 in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium earlier this season.