Peterborough United slash ticket prices for fourth round FA Cup tie

Peterborough United have again slashed admission prices for an FA Cup tie.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:22 am
Action from Posh v QPR earlier this season.

Posh will host Championship rivals QPR in a fourth round tie on Saturday, February 5 (3pm).

Admission prices are: Season ticket holders (early bird): Adults: £13, Seniors/U22s: £8, U18s: £3

Non season ticket holders (early bird): Adults: £15, Seniors/U22s: £10, U18s: £5.

From 5pm, Wednesday, February 2 (everyone: Adults: £20, Seniors/U22s: £15, U18s: £5.

Season ticket holders will have their seats reserved until 5pm on February 2.

Season ticket holders in the Executive Suite can purchase a ticket for £15 for adults with seniors/under 22s tickets priced at £10.

It’s £20 and £15 for non-season ticket holders.

Posh beat QPR 2-1 in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium earlier this season.

