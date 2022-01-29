Peterborough United skipper wants to leave London Road just five months after arriving!

Posh skipper Oliver Norburn will have a key role to play against Coventry.

The 29 year-old, who only moved to Posh on a three-year contract from Shrewsbury in August and was made skipper in December, has yet to formally hand in a transfer request, but he is keen club officials seriously consider a bid from Championship rivals Blackpool. Norburn is believed to want to move to the North West to be nearer his family. He has a young child and wife who live in Bolton.

The Seasiders are understood to have offered around £300k for Norburn, a similar amount to that Posh paid the Shrews.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony laughed off the offer on social media yesterday, referring to it as a ‘silly season’ bid.

Posh director of football Barry Fry revealed to the PT yesterday the Blackpool bid had been ‘immediately rejected.’

Norburn has been a key player in the Posh fight against relegation so the club will not want to lose him with just two days until the transfer window shuts even though they signed defensive midfielder Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United yesterday.