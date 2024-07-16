Peterborough United skipper to miss Spalding United friendly because of transfer interest
Burrows will not play because of continued transfer speculation. He has attracted serious attention from various Championship clubs including Sheffield United as well as a top League One club believed to be Birmingham City. The 22 year-old didn’t play in last Friday’s 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon, a match played in Spain.
It’s understood Burrows won’t join Sheffield United until a protracted takeover of the club is completed. There is a chance the Blades, who are believed to have agreed a fee with Posh and personal terms with Burrows, will be gazumped by a rival club.
Posh will otherwise field a full strength squad at Spalding this evening with two separate XIs playing 45 minutes apiece. All the new signings, Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes, George Nevett, Abraham Odoh and Rio Adebisi are expected to take part.
Posh will wear the 2024-25 away strip. Admission this evening is: Adults: £10, Concessions: £5, Children: £3, U11s: Free if accompanied by an adult.
Fans are warned there is limited on site parking so an early arrival is recommended.
