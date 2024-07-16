Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United are again expected to be without club captain Harrison Burrows in the Tuesday night friendly at Spalding United (7.45pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burrows will not play because of continued transfer speculation. He has attracted serious attention from various Championship clubs including Sheffield United as well as a top League One club believed to be Birmingham City. The 22 year-old didn’t play in last Friday’s 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon, a match played in Spain.

It’s understood Burrows won’t join Sheffield United until a protracted takeover of the club is completed. There is a chance the Blades, who are believed to have agreed a fee with Posh and personal terms with Burrows, will be gazumped by a rival club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh will otherwise field a full strength squad at Spalding this evening with two separate XIs playing 45 minutes apiece. All the new signings, Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes, George Nevett, Abraham Odoh and Rio Adebisi are expected to take part.

Harrison Burrows. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh will wear the 2024-25 away strip. Admission this evening is: Adults: £10, Concessions: £5, Children: £3, U11s: Free if accompanied by an adult.

Fans are warned there is limited on site parking so an early arrival is recommended.