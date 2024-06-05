Posh skipper Harrison Burrows with the EFL Trophy. Joe Dent/theposh.com

The League One rumour mill is in full swing with Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows in the thick of the speculation.

@efl_hub, an account on X with 22.6k followers claim ‘exclusive news & transfers covering the EFL Championship, League One & League Two’ believe ‘Leeds United, Portsmouth, Celtic, Norwich City & Coventry City have submitted offers’ for Burrows according to a post made earlier on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the same account reported: ‘Brentford & Ipswich Town are current front runners in the race to sign Burrows.’

Posh have adopted a ‘no comment’ policy on transfers in and out of the Weston Homes Stadium which is essentially a gag on director of football Barry Fry. When the future of Burrows was mentioned to chairman Darragh MacAnthony on X recently he confirmed many ‘big clubs’ want him.

Harrison Burrows. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Burrows (22) is under contract at Posh until the end of next season after the club took up their option of an extra year following a stunning season from a player who was named ‘League One ‘Player-of-the-Year’ for the 2023-24 campaign. He scored 12 goals from left-back last season including two in an EFL Trophy win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Elsewhere in League One Charlton Athletic are reportedly set to sign goalkeeper Will Mannion who was released by Cambridge United at the end of last season.

Burton Albion, who have recently been taken over by Swedish-based Nordic Football Group, have appointed former AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson as their new head coach after Martin Paterson left the club at the end of last season.