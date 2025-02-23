Hector Kyprianou. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United skipper Hector Kyprianou praised his side for delivering a ‘very special’ win.

Kyprianou, who scored the only goal of the game in an upset victory at high-flying Huddersfield Town, underplayed the manner of victory by describing it as a ‘grind’ as Posh had actually outplayed their hosts for the majority of the League One contest at the John Smith’s Stadium, but the message was still understood.

"Winning 3-0 always feels good, but grinding out a 1-0 away from home against a top team was very special,” Kyprianou said. “We deserved to win and created lots of chances. We need to start taking more of them, but we are slowly chipping away at the problems that have bothered us all season.

"We have strong foundations at the back now and we have knuckled down at defending set pieces. We played good football as well and, although we were buzzing in the dressing room at the end, we can also look at this performance and wonder why we can’t play like this on a more regular basis.

"For the goal I just found myself on the back of their midfielder so got into the penalty area and Tayo Edun put in a great cross that I managed to guide down and luckily it went in. I always tell our players to get the crosses in quickly and Tayo did a great job.

“The win was for the fans as well. They supported us superbly again. There were moments right at the end of the game when they certainly kept us going. They deserve the points.”