Peterborough United skipper kept believing and he's becoming an unstoppable force at corners
Posh scored first through James Dornelly, but found themselves 3-1 down at the interval before rallying to draw level early in the second-half with two goals from corners. Rotherham defender Joe Rafferty and Fernandez supplied the finishing touches to excellent Jack Sparkes’ deliveries. Fernandez is now joint second-top scorer at Posh with three goals alongside striker Malik Mothersille.
"It was always going to be a tough game against a physical side,” Fernandez, who had been ill in the run-up to the game, told the Posh Plus service. “And it was important we stuck together which we did even when we were 3-1 down and I always felt we would get back into the game because we had enjoyed so many good moments in the first-half.
"We had a lot of the ball, Kwame Poku we having a lot of joy on the wing and we forced them into positions they didn’t want to be in. We conceded to a corner, then let a player cut inside and then we got caught on the counter attack, but we were still confident at half-time.
"We’ve been starting off second halves badly, but we were determined to get on the front foot and we did and scored two quick goals. We wanted to get a fourth goal, but we’ll take the point and move on. I’d been struggling with illness all week, and I’m still struggling now, but I wanted to be out there to help the team. It was a privilege to be captain of the team and I thank the gaffer for the opportunity.
"I always believe I will score from a corner because Jack’s delivery is so good. In fact I envisage scoring when we get given a corner. If I can get a run on defenders no-one is going to stop me, but it’s not just about me. We have other players are good headers of the ball so we can mix it up and I can be a distraction.
“James Dornelly stole another goal from me, but congratulations to him on his first goal!”
