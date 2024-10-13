Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United skipper Emmanuel Fernandez always felt his side were going to get something from Saturday’s League One game at home to Rotherham United.

Posh scored first through James Dornelly, but found themselves 3-1 down at the interval before rallying to draw level early in the second-half with two goals from corners. Rotherham defender Joe Rafferty and Fernandez supplied the finishing touches to excellent Jack Sparkes’ deliveries. Fernandez is now joint second-top scorer at Posh with three goals alongside striker Malik Mothersille.

"It was always going to be a tough game against a physical side,” Fernandez, who had been ill in the run-up to the game, told the Posh Plus service. “And it was important we stuck together which we did even when we were 3-1 down and I always felt we would get back into the game because we had enjoyed so many good moments in the first-half.

"We had a lot of the ball, Kwame Poku we having a lot of joy on the wing and we forced them into positions they didn’t want to be in. We conceded to a corner, then let a player cut inside and then we got caught on the counter attack, but we were still confident at half-time.

Emmanuel Fernandez went close to scoring for Posh against Rotherham with this header. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com/

"We’ve been starting off second halves badly, but we were determined to get on the front foot and we did and scored two quick goals. We wanted to get a fourth goal, but we’ll take the point and move on. I’d been struggling with illness all week, and I’m still struggling now, but I wanted to be out there to help the team. It was a privilege to be captain of the team and I thank the gaffer for the opportunity.

"I always believe I will score from a corner because Jack’s delivery is so good. In fact I envisage scoring when we get given a corner. If I can get a run on defenders no-one is going to stop me, but it’s not just about me. We have other players are good headers of the ball so we can mix it up and I can be a distraction.

“James Dornelly stole another goal from me, but congratulations to him on his first goal!”