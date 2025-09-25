Peterborough United skipper insists two League One wins in a row is not enough

Peter Kioso in action for Posh at Plymouth Argyle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Two wins in a row isn’t enough for Peterborough United skipper Peter Kioso.

The captain was impressed with his team’s character as they ground out a 1-0 League One win at Plymouth Argyle last weekend. The 26 year-old believes success at Home Park was a better result than many might imagine, but he also wants to see more from the players, starting with a tough-looking game against third-placed Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

“Everyone needs to understand the importance of the win at Plymouth,” Kioso told the Posh Plus service. “Plymouth were very good on the day. They were set up well and it is a tough place to visit.

"But the boys showed a different level of character to get the win. We didn’t play well enough on the ball, me included, but winning despite not playing at our highest level shows how far we have come, but also how much we still have to do.

"Every good team can win after dominating the ball, but they can also dig wins out. We have shown both sides in the wins against Wycombe and Plymouth. We were in control against Wycombe, but Plymouth had a lot of control in that game.

“We have a lot of different leaders in the side now and it has showed. People like Alex Bass, Archie Collins and Matty Garbett are all leaders, and it’s also clear the players don’t want to let each other down.

"But I’ve been telling the dressing room 2 wins in a row isn’t enough. We have to keep on winning after not winning any of of our first 7 games. We might not win 7 in a row, but there’s no reason why we can’t make it 3. If we lose on Saturday, God forbid, no-one will care about the 2 wins.”

Posh have won twice after switching to a new formation involving 3 centre-backs and 2 wing-backs. Kioso is the right wing-back and his charge forward and shot led to the winning goal from JJ Morgan at Plymouth, his 3rd close range finish in 3 matches.

Kioso added: “The gaffer wants me to play high when we are in possession and to take risks. You might not always get the pass, but Brandon Khela played it perfectly to me at Plymouth and I managed to get a shot away before JJ did what JJ does. I’ve seen players make careers out of what JJ has done for us so far.”