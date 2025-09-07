Peterborough United skipper insists change is coming after an 'unlucky' defeat at Huddersfield Town

Peter Kioso. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United skipper Peter Kioso felt his side were unlucky losers at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Posh remain rooted to the bottom of League One after a 3-2 defeat at the Accu Stadium. They led for 10 second-half minutes though a lucky Jimmy-Jay Morgan goal before the hosts turned the game on its head with three goals making a 98th minute strike for Posh substitute Cian Hayes an irrelevance.

It’s now one point from seven League One games for Kioso’s side, but the on-loan full-back insists change is coming.

“It’s a tough one to take,” Kioso, who played most of the match as a wing-back, admitted. “We did not deserve to lose that game. We were easily the better team, but no-one cares about that if you don’t get the three points.

“We were excellent on the ball and carved them open until we got to the final third of the pitch. We scored two goals which hasn’t happened for a while so that was good. We controlled a lot of the game with one touch, two touch football, but we need to get better in the final part, myself included. We turned down shots and crosses which we shouldn’t have done.

"Every goal they scored was because of a mistake by us which, as a team, we need to cut out.

"It was a disappointing result, but we can still take plenty of positives. From the outside looking in people might be worried, but honestly if we play like this every week we will win games. Confidence is growing in the dressing room for sure.

“And we all spoke in the dressing room about dusting ourselves down before getting ready for next Saturday. We didn’t lose this game because of a lack of urgency or through laziness. We performed well at Huddersfield away with little mistakes letting us down.

“A lot of the lads haven’t played a 90-minute match this season. This was my first one so we will get stronger as we go on.”

Posh are next in League One action at home to Wycombe Wanderers who won for the first time this season last weekend, 2-0 at home to Mansfield Town.