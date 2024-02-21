Posh skipper Harrison Burrows with his man of the match award after the 3-0 win over Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 22 year-old capped an outstanding personal display with two late goals, one from the penalty spot and then a first-time shot that entered the net via a deflection. His first goal sparked a celebration based on star defender Ronnie Edwards’ skill at darts.

Burrows was awarded the man-of-the-match prize by the Sky Sports commentators, but he was fulsome in his praise of his teammates and of the 50 or so Posh fans who made the long haul up north in foul weather conditions.

Malik Mothersille had opened the scoring.

"Every man was outstanding against a really good side,” Burrows enthused on Posh +. “We spoke about the need to stick with our game plan for the entire 90 minutes no matter what happened and we did just that. We were also aggressive and always on the front foot and we pretty much controlled the game from minute one.

"We missed some chances, but we kept going and the goal Malik scored showed off our quality. It was a class finish.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to play at Wembley. I have come close before so it’s an unbelievable feeling which I can’t really put into words.

"With my penalty I knew where I was going to put the ball and that goal killed any momentum they had so we got the darts celebration out. Ronnie has been bringing his dartboard on away trips and the night before he claimed his first 180. When that we happened we felt one of us would score and when we did we sought out Joe Dent (club photographer) for the celebration.

"After the third goal I just wanted to celebrate with the fans. Ten years ago I was one of them watching Posh win at Wembley and I wanted to celebrate with them as the support was unbelievable for a Tuesday night in Blackpool.

"Obviously we will all look forward to that game, but the nature of football is we have another game on Saturday. It’s important now we turn this momentum into a winning run in League One.”