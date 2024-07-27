Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows has finally completed his move to Championship side Sheffield United.

The Peterborough Telegraph signposted a switch, one that could eventually be worth £6 million to Posh, over five weeks ago and the 22 year-old has finally signed a four-year contract at Bramall Lane.

The value of the transfer package has not been disclosed, but the PT understands the initial fee is around £3 million with another £3 million in performance-based incentives for the reigning League One Player-of-the-Year who scored twice at Wembley as Posh lifted the EFL Trophy in April..

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: "I am so happy for H to get his dream move. Nobody deserves it more than our home grown League One Player of the Year. I have no doubt he will play Premier League football and want to thank him and his family for the work and dedication they have put into PUFC for over a decade.

"That day at Wembley will live long in Posh history and the fact one of our own and our Skipper delivered on the biggest stage of all will be a memory that stays with me forever. Good Luck H in the next chapter of what I have no doubt will be a top career higher up the leagues.

"To our fans upset at us losing a player of H’s calibre; I remind you that this is who we are at our club and whilst at this level we cannot stand in the way of talents who give us years of service."

The move was all but confirmed by sources in South Yorkshire and closer to home last weekend although comments by MacAnthony on national radio on Tuesday suggested other clubs still had a chance. That proved to be a false lead.

Burrows has been at Posh since the age of nine and enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 season when he scored 12 goals and claimed 15 assists while playing as a left-back. That form ensured a queue of clubs would try and buy a player who was entering the last year of his contract.