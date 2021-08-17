Peterborough United skipper faces a lengthy layoff, but midfielder should be back for the Preston trip
Peterborough United’s injury woes increased tonight when skipper Mark Beevers was taken off after an hour of a 2-2 home draw with Cardiff City with a serious hamstring injury.
The centre-back, a virtual ever-present in two seasons at Posh, will be assessed tomorrow, but manager Darren Ferguson is expecting a lengthy lay off.
Posh started the Championship game against the Bluebirds without Sammie Szmodics (personal reasons), Jack Taylor (hamstring), Jorge Grant (ankle) and Ricky-Jade Jones (knee). Szmodics and Grant are expected back for the top to rock-bottom Preston North End on Saturday (August 21).
“Mark’s picked up a bad one, although Jorge should be okay for Saturday,” Ferguson stated. “I’m already juggling the forward players as best I can as Siriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott are nowhere near fully fit.
“We have a squad though. Injuries are part of the game. We are working hard with Jack to get his sharpness back. We will do a lot of work with those that need it.
“I keep saying it, but we need to get past the international break and hopefully we will have a few players back. When we are up to speed we will be even better than we have shown everyone so far. We’ll be flying.”
Posh also host West Brom in a Championship fixture (August 28) before the first international break of the season.