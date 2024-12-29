Posh substitute Harley Mills after his red card against Barnsley. (Photo by Joe Dent - PUFC/Peterborough United via Getty Images)

Peterborough United captain Hector Kyprianou is confident his team’s dire form will be turned around in 2025.

The midfielder completed his first 90 minutes since the end of September in Sunday’s 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Barnsley. It’s now six defeats in seven League One games for Posh who are now just four points and three places clear of the drop zone ahead of a crucial game at rock bottom Burton Albion on New Year’s Day.

"It’s a difficult spot we are in,” Kyprianou told the Posh Plus service. “The season obviously hasn’t gone as planned, but the only way out of it is to stick together and keep working hard. We go into a new year now. The first-half of this year was amazing, but the second-half has been a lot different. We now have to use the adversity as motivation to get through it and give something back to the fans who have stuck with us through the good and bad.

"We will all learn from it, including me. We have to not make challenges like the one for the red card, but there are a lot of other things we need to do differently. There are avoidable mistakes we have to cut out. We need to figure out what’s going on and put it right. If we knew the answers we wouldn’t be where we are now.

“Losing form can happen to any team, just look at Manchester City. It can be a case of players losing confidence and often when you are strugglings things don’t go for you, like the first goal today when the ball was just bouncing around our penalty area and it fell at the feet of one of their players. We will stick with it though and we will come out the other side in better form.”