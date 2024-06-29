Million pound Posh signing Tyrone Barnett. Photo David Lowndes.Million pound Posh signing Tyrone Barnett. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United signings after Fergie's second coming including a flop who turned into a legend and the worst value purchase in the club's history

By Alan Swann
Published 29th Jun 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 15:01 BST
The Peterborough United transfer committee is working hard to develop another promotion-chasing League One squad.

Here are the players chairman Darragh MacAnthony, director football Barry Fry and first-team boss Darren Ferguson brought to the club in the first 18 months after Fergie’s second appointment as manager on January, 2011.

Permanent signings only.

Signed 21/01/11....Apps/Goals 13/1....A left-back from Barnet signed as cover who went on to play a part in helping Posh win the League One play-offs in 2011. Started the second leg semi-final and the final. Didn't play many games before leaving for Wycombe, but hard to call the signing a bad one purely because of the big wins he featured in...Rating 6/10.

1. GRANT BASEY

Signed 21/01/11....Apps/Goals 13/1....A left-back from Barnet signed as cover who went on to play a part in helping Posh win the League One play-offs in 2011. Started the second leg semi-final and the final. Didn't play many games before leaving for Wycombe, but hard to call the signing a bad one purely because of the big wins he featured in...Rating 6/10.Photo: David Lowndes

Signed 31/01/11...Apps/Goals 45/11...A decent finisher signed from Swindon, but he had top forwards in front of him so didn't play a lot. Only started 14 games before moving on to Fleetwood. Currently plays for Wellington in New Zealand....Rating 5/10.

2. DAVID BALL

Signed 31/01/11...Apps/Goals 45/11...A decent finisher signed from Swindon, but he had top forwards in front of him so didn't play a lot. Only started 14 games before moving on to Fleetwood. Currently plays for Wellington in New Zealand....Rating 5/10.Photo: Alan Storer

Signed 31/05/11....Apps/Goals 4/0...Goalkeeper signed on a free transfer from Rushden & Diamonds, but who pretty much sat on the bench for three years. He was unused sub 117 times!. He's gone on to have a decent career in the lower leagues. Posh let him go to Newport and he rejoined them after a spell at Cardiff before his release at the end of last season....Rating 3/10.

3. JOE DAY

Signed 31/05/11....Apps/Goals 4/0...Goalkeeper signed on a free transfer from Rushden & Diamonds, but who pretty much sat on the bench for three years. He was unused sub 117 times!. He's gone on to have a decent career in the lower leagues. Posh let him go to Newport and he rejoined them after a spell at Cardiff before his release at the end of last season....Rating 3/10.Photo: david lowndes

Signed 24/06/11...Apps/Goals 410.... Goalkeeper who arrived on loan from Exeter City as cover for Joe Lewis and who ended up playing in the play-off final at Old Trafford after the number one picked up an injury. Then move was made permanent in the summer and he started a Championship season as first-choice playing 37 times for a team who avoided relegation comfortably. Moved to Crawley at the end of the season on a free transfer and is still going strong aged 38 with King's Lynn Town of the National North League... Rating 7/10.

4. PAUL JONES

Signed 24/06/11...Apps/Goals 410.... Goalkeeper who arrived on loan from Exeter City as cover for Joe Lewis and who ended up playing in the play-off final at Old Trafford after the number one picked up an injury. Then move was made permanent in the summer and he started a Championship season as first-choice playing 37 times for a team who avoided relegation comfortably. Moved to Crawley at the end of the season on a free transfer and is still going strong aged 38 with King's Lynn Town of the National North League... Rating 7/10.Photo: paul franks

