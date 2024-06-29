4 . PAUL JONES

Signed 24/06/11...Apps/Goals 410.... Goalkeeper who arrived on loan from Exeter City as cover for Joe Lewis and who ended up playing in the play-off final at Old Trafford after the number one picked up an injury. Then move was made permanent in the summer and he started a Championship season as first-choice playing 37 times for a team who avoided relegation comfortably. Moved to Crawley at the end of the season on a free transfer and is still going strong aged 38 with King's Lynn Town of the National North League... Rating 7/10.Photo: paul franks