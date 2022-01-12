Peterborough United signing took a paycut to move to London Road and a boost for the club’s relegation fight
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed new loan goalkeeper Steven Benda took a paycut to move to London Road from Swansea City yesterday (January 11).
Benda has joined Posh on loan until the end of the season and could make his debut in Saturday’s (January 15) Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.
MacAnthony said: “This lad took a pay cut & agent (also took) a pay cut on future agent fees to come to us & make wages work within our budget. Love seeing that kind of commitment from young footballers.”
There was a boost for the Posh relegation fight last night when Reading were thumped 7-0 by Fulham at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Reading are three points ahead of Posh who now have a game in hand. Fulham are up to second.