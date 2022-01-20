Peterborough United signing Callum Morton: ‘Don’t judge me on my recent goalscoring record as Posh will suit my style of play’

New Posh signing Callum Morton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Morton (22) has joined Posh from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season.

He scored seven goals in 22 appearances on loan at League One Fleetwood Town earlier this season after scoring twice in 21 games (13 starts) at the same level for Lincoln City last season.

Morton helped Northampton Town to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 season with eight goals in 12 appearances, but he’s taken a big step up in class now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Morton after scoring for Northampton in the 2020 League Two play-off final. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images.

“People might write me off by looking at my goals record in the last two seasons,” Morton admitted. “But I still feel I have developed as a player.

“Sometimes you go on loan to clubs that play a style that doesn’t necessarily suit your own style of play.

“That won’t be the case here as the way the manager wants to play and the way I like to play are identical.

“I love to press and to chase defenders. Maybe I can nick a goal or two by doing that, but I will always be an outlet by running in behind.

“This is a big opportunity for me to come and hopefully play some games in the Championship. If I can prove I can play at Championship level then it will only help me when I go back to West Brom at the end of the season.

“I will try and hit the ground running and make the transition as smooth as possible, and score some goals.”

Morton hasn’t played since December 11 after picking up a hamstring problem. He wasn’t fit enough to play in Saturday’s drubbing by Coventry City and he’s ineligible to play against parent club West Brom this Saturday (January 22).